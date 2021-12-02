Shea's announces digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for just $10 each.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you still don't have tickets for the return engagement of one of Broadway's most popular shows, a unique opportunity to get some has just been announced.

Shea's Performing Arts Center, producer Jeffrey Seller and Albert Nocciolino provided details Thursday of a digital lottery for "Hamilton."

"Hamilton" returns to Shea's from Dec. 14 through Jan. 2. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and will close at noon, Thursday, Dec. 9 for tickets to performances on Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 19. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's shows.

Here's how to enter:

Use the official app for "Hamilton," now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.