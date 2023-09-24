Shea's Performing Arts Center announces the 2023-24 Broadway season with a new sponsor

Eight Broadway musicals are coming to Buffalo for the Five Star Bank 2023-24 Broadway Season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center will welcome eight Broadway musicals to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for the 2023-24 Broadway season.

Shea's along with new Broadway season partner, Producer Albert Nocciolino, announced the following shows will be coming to Buffalo next season:

"Shea's Buffalo continues to be a stop destination for touring Broadway. Our Board, Staff, and Volunteers are humbled by the incredible support from our community, and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of theatergoers to the Theatre District to share in the excitement of next season" said Rober H. Brunschmid, Vice President of Operations at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

In February, M&T Bank announced it would no longer sponsor Shea's Broadway series after 30 years. A spokesperson said the decision was made based on management issues.

Now, Five Star Bank is filling the sponsorship role. Chief Community Banking Officer, Justin Bigham says, "Supporting the arts promotes community enrichment through experience, education, and entertainment. This collaboration aligns with our bank's commitment to making impactful investments in the communities we serve."

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. For more information on the Five Star Bank Broadway season, you can click here.

See below for a full list of the Broadway shows and when they will be in Buffalo.

FIVE STAR BANK 2023-24 BROADWAY SEASON:

Mrs. Doubtfire

September 24-30, 2023

Moulin Rouge!

October 24-November 5, 2023

Girl from the North Country

January 16-21, 2024

Funny Girl

February 13-18, 2024

Les Miserables

March 12-17, 2024

Mamma Mia!

April 9-14, 2024

MJ The Musical

June 11-16, 2024

