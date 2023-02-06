Shea's Performing Arts Center getting $1.2 Million from NYS

It's part of $5 million dollars being allocated for historic theaters in this year's state budget.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo announced an investment of $1.2 Million dollars from New York State Friday.

It's part of $5 million dollars being allocated for historic theaters in this year's state budget. The funding was put together as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when live entertainment venues were shut down and lost revenue for several months.

"I was actually appalled that you didn't get operational funds. There's not a theater production company probably in all of New York City that doesn't get operational support. And so I think it's about equity. It's about fairness. We live all over the state, so we have to invest all over the state." says Buffalo Assemblymember and Assembly Majority Leader Crystals Peoples-Stokes

State Senator Sean Ryan noted, "The theater and the arts economy is a big part of the Western New York and Upstate New York economy and we should invest in that just like we invest in other economic development ventures"