BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center announced that The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time will be rescheduled for early 2021, and will replace Shakespeare In Love.

The critically acclaimed British play has been scheduled for February 11-28 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Shakespeare In Love was originally scheduled for those dates, but has been pushed back to start the 2021-22 season.

“This show is an important piece for our community and we are overjoyed to be able to remount it for next season,” said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center and All for One Producer. “This collaborative production showcases the incredible talents of Buffalo’s theatre community. We can’t wait for our theatregoers to experience this great production.”

Shea's production will be a collaboration between MusicalFare Theatre, the Irish Classical Theatre Company, Theatre of Youth, Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea's Performing Arts Center. The Broadway production of won five Tony Awards, including best play, when it premiered in 2015.

Shea's box office is open virtually and employees have been answering calls and emails Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

