BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Shea's 710 Theatre is giving Western New York a sneak peak into what's to come for the theatre's upcoming season.

They're hosting a free open house Thursday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the theatre on Main Street in Buffalo.

The cast, crew and director of The Three Musketeers will be there to talk about the show and with sword fight demonstration.

There will also be a cash bar and a Black Button Distilling tasting.

