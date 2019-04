BUFFALO, N.Y. — Girls from sixth to 10th grades will be participating in Saturday's She Started IT event Saturday.

It's for girls who are interested in computers, entrepreneurship, and science.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Library. It ends at 2 p.m.

It's open to the public.

