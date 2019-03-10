BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shark Girl is taking a much needed break from the elements.

The Albright Knox Art Gallery announced Thursday that Shark Girl will be temporarily removed from her location at Canalside next week for some "well-deserved pampering in the form of artwork conservation."

“Fear not, fans of Shark Girl, she will be returning in a matter of months, refreshed and renewed for early 2020 festivities,” said Albright-Knox Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott in a released statement.

“Shark Girl is a beloved, whimsical year-round fixture at Canalside but needs some rejuvenation after flashing her toothy grin for so many selfies over the years,” said ECHDC Board Chairman Robert Gioia. “ECHDC’s agreement with the Albright-Knox for the repair and maintenance of Shark Girl will allow her to better handle interactions with all her fans, as well as to stand up to harsh Buffalo winters, for years to come. That said, we can’t wait until she returns!”

Part of her beautification will include 10 coats of new paint to cover the wear and tear from Buffalo's weather and visitor interaction.

Shark Girl will be back sometime in early 2020 to snap photos with visitors.

Shark Girl was created by artist Casey Riordan in 2013. Shark Girl was one of the first public art initiatives for the Albright Knox Art Gallery.