Shamrock Run returns after 2-year hiatus

The 44th annual run through Buffalo's Old First Ward will take place Saturday, March 5 at noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last big event to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is returning as an in-person event this year.

Thousands of runners will take to the streets of the Old First Ward and Larkin neighborhoods for the 44th annual Shamrock Run. The five-mile run will step off from the Old First Ward Community Center on Republic St. Saturday, March 5 at noon. A virtual Shamrock Run will remain an option for those not able to attend in person.

Roswell Park President and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson will fire off the starting gun. The race will be followed by an Irish Hooley back at the Community Center.