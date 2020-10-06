Shakespeare in Delaware Park seeks patron advice on reopening

The organization sent a short survey to patrons Wednesday morning asking how soon after reopening they would attend events

Last month, Shakespeare in Delaware Park canceled the rest of its summer season. On Wednesday, the group sent a survey asking for input from patrons on how comfortable they'd be attending after reopening.

"Whenever WNY enters Phase 4 and it's arts and cultural institutions are allowed to reopen, how likely are you to attend any arts or cultural event/venue in person," the survey asked.

The survey listed many time frames, asking patrons how soon they'd feel comfortable attending arts and cultural events. They also asked patrons what would make them feel comfortable when returning to arts activities and institutions.