Sexual harassment claim filed against Assemblyman Patrick Burke

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A claim accusing Assemblyman Patrick Burke of sexual harassment has been filed by one of his former legislative director. This was first reported by the Buffalo News.

Nicole Golias, who filed the claim, was fired along with two other employees in the 142nd district assemblyman's office in May 2022. Golias and the other staff members claim they were fired over a disagreement about Burke’s response to the racially-motivated mass shooting on Jefferson Ave.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker released the following statement about the claim:

"The sexual harassment allegations made against Assemblyman Pat Burke are deeply disturbing. The creepy and inappropriate behavior described in the complaint, as well as other complaints made by multiple former staffers, raise serious concerns about Pat Burke's character and fitness to serve in public office. The Erie County Republican Party looks forward to firing Pat Burke in 2024, if not sooner."