BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of eyes were on Chautauqua Lake in Jamestown on Saturday night as another big storm made its way through.

Along with keeping an eye on lake levels, throughout the evening could hear chainsaws echoing across the top of the water.

There were reports of water damage throughout Jamestown, but the big culprit is wind damage in the form of knocked down trees and power lines. The Chautauqua Mall lost partial power, only to see it all restored.

2 On Your Side talked to a few neighbors who said the worst of it came around 6 p.m. That's when the wind was its heaviest.

Neighbors say there were times when they had to pull over because the rain was pelting windshields the size of golf balls.

