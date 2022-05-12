Several students, teacher at Grabiarz School treated after 13-year-old allegedly discharges pepper spray

Buffalo Police, fire and paramedics responded to the Lawn Avenue school just before noon Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several police and fire crews were called to the Pfc William J Grabiarz School in Buffalo Thursday for a report of students who were affected by mace.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side police and fire crews, along with paramedics were called to the school around noon after a 13-year-old male student allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray inside a classroom full of students.

Authorities say it appears right now, none of the students were directly sprayed, but some were affected by the fog. A number of students and one teacher were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The school was placed under shelter in place for about an hour before it was lifted at 1 p.m.