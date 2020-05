The fire department is urging people to avoid the area of Center Street and Ridge Street between 4th Street and 5th Street.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A fire broke out late Tuesday night at the Brickyard Pub & BBQ in Lewiston, resulting in several roads being closed.

The Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 is advising residents that Center Street and Ridge Street between 4th Street and 5th Street are closed due to the fire. The fire department is urging people to avoid the area.

No additional information has been given at this time.