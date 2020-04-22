ALDEN, N.Y. — The Wende Correctional Facility says officers were injured in two separate attacks at the maximum security facility during the past two weeks.

The facility says four officers were injured during an attack on April 7

Wende says around 6:24 p.m. an officer was making rounds in the facility when they were attacked by an inmate at the J-Pay kiosk. Wende says the officer was punched several times in the head and face before additional staff responded.

Two officers, along with the officer who was attacked, forced the inmate to the ground, where mechanical restraints were applied and the inmate was placed in a special housing unit.

Wende says the inmate, 31, is serving an eight-year sentence after being convicted for two counts of attempted murder in the second degree in Queens County in 2013.

The initial officer who was attacked sustained a broken nose and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment. A second officer was taken to an outside hospital and treated for a small cut to his hand. Both were said to be treated and released.

Two other officers were treated by facility staff and remained on duty.

The second attack happened on April 15. Wende says an inmate was disruptive in his cell, saying he was going to hurt himself. The inmate was removed from his cell and was taken for observation.

The facility says mechanical restraints were removed so the inmate could be frisked for contraband, and while the restraints were off he struck the officer in the face, breaking his glasses. Two other officers assisted and reapplied the mechanical restraints.

Wende says two officers sustained injuries during the incident and were exposed to blood. Another officer was also exposed to blood. All three went to an outside hospital for treatment of their injuries and exposure, and were treated and released.

“Even as the state deals with this pandemic, assaults on staff and contraband continue to occur inside our state prisons. Our members are on the front line risking their health and safety every day and we should not lose sight of the fact that attacks on staff are still occurring and inmates continue to attempt to smuggle drugs in through mailed packages. I am extremely thankful that the officers that were attacked in the two assaults were not seriously injured,” said Mark Deburgomaster, western region vice president.

The facility also reports that synthetic marijuana was also found inside vegetables mailed to an inmate on April 13. The package was mailed from Rochester. They say the drugs were seized as evidence, and the investigation is continuing.

