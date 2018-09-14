BUFFALO, NY-- Several students from Leonardo Da Vinci High School on Porter Avenue in Buffalo were treated by first responders after a student sprayed pepper spray in the school, according to the Buffalo fire department.

The initial call came out as several students with "pepper spray-like symptoms". An official on scene tells 2 On Your Side that a female student ran through the school spraying pepper spray during a class change.

There are conflicting reports as to what type of contaminant was sprayed. A spokesperson for the school sent out a press release that said it was pepper spray, but Associate Superintendent of High Schools, Sabatino Cimato said in a press conference they are not sure what the substance was at this time.

As many as 27 students and three staff members were checked at the scene. None needed to be transported to the hospital.

Classes at the high school have been canceled for the day. Students can be picked up across the street at D’Youville’s Campus Center.

Buffalo Schools issued this statement:

This morning, an unknown substance, thought to be pepper spray, was deployed in a 2nd floor bathroom at DaVinci High School, by an as yet unidentified individual. The approximately 400 students were taken across the street to D’Youville College’s Madonna Hall at 334 Porter Avenue. The Buffalo Fire Department (BFD) responded along with their medical directors. BFD medical personnel, as well as school nursing staff and supervisors, assessed the students’ health. Of the 16 students examined, all were medically cleared. None required hospitalization or emergency transport. Students will be given lunch and beverages at Madonna Hall, while the BFD clears the school building so that students can retrieve their belongings. Students are safe and comfortable. Parents may pick their students up at Madonna Hall, or opt to finish the day at Madonna Hall and take their regular buses home. During the investigation, and until the origin of the substance is identified by the Buffalo Hazardous Materials team, BFD leadership, Buffalo Police Department, administration and staff are ensuring that students are safe, and will take the highest precautions before the school is cleared for reentry.

© 2018 WGRZ