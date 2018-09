BUFFALO, NY-- Several students from Leonardo Da Vinci High School on Porter Avenue in Buffalo were treated by first responders after a student sprayed mace in the school, according to the Buffalo fire department.

The initial call came out as several students with "pepper spray-like symptoms". An official tells 2 On Your Side that a female student ran through the school spraying mace.

In all, Buffalo Fire say 16-18 students were affected.

