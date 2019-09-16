FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Six people were injured in a head on collision in the Town of Franklinville on Saturday.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 16. The drivers of both vehicles were flown to ECMC and one other was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by Mercy Flight. Three other adults were taken to other hospitals by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unclear at this time, police are still investigating the accident. 2 On Your Side will update the story when more information becomes available.

No charges have been filed at this time.

RELATED: Newfane man killed in crash in Town of Wilson

RELATED: Hamburg Police investigate fatal crash in McKinley Mall parking lot

RELATED: Franklinville pair arrested in connection with 2015 fatal car crash