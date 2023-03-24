Several free child seat inspections happening this weekend in Erie, Chautauqua counties

Three safety checks are scheduled across the two counties on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this weekend in both Erie and Chautauqua counties.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this Saturday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Erie County Sheriff's Office - Colden Substation, 8812 State Route 240, Colden

For more information, contact Deputy Trevor Williams at (716) 858-2706 or Trevor.Williams2@erie.gov



When: Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Orchard Park Central Fire Hall, 30 School Street, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org

When: Saturday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: SUNY Fredonia Services Complex, 280 Central Avenue, Fredonia

For more information, contact Stephanie Price at (716) 673-3333 or prices@fredonia.edu.