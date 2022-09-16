Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties

Three safety checks are scheduled over the course of next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Sunday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Pendleton Station Market, Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton



When: Sunday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Where: Lewiston Fire Company Number 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls

For more information on these Niagara County events, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Wednesday, September 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Orchard Park Police Department, 4295 South Buffalo Street, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.