Several fights mark first week of school at Niagara Falls High School

Four separate incidents resulted in one student being injured, one taken to the hospital, and one arrested.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The first week of in-person school got off to a rocky start at Niagara Falls High School.

Four separate incidents, one including a fight between at least five girls, resulted in one student being injured, one taken to the hospital, and another arrested.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie started off a Friday afternoon briefing recapping some of the details. On the third day of school, a fight broke out with up to five girls involved. That fight was broken up and the girls were taken to the office.

Later in the day, while students were waiting for buses, another fight broke out between two girls. Two more fights, one in the arts center, followed.

Laurrie said most of the fights stemmed from disagreements outside the school that followed the students inside. Those who took part face possible suspension following a Superintendent's hearing sometime next week.

Friday morning, disturbing social media posts began circulating among students and parents that included a photo of a gun. Laurrie said the post was traced back to El Paso, Texas. The post sparked a panic, however, and law enforcement agencies began reaching out to the district to assist in any way needed. The superintendent says the student who falsely reported there was a gun in school faces disciplinary action.

In response to all of these events, student bags were searched on Friday, and Niagara Falls Police had a presence outside of the high school.

Despite the unfortunate actions of the 21 or so students involved in the fights, Laurrie said Spirit Week activities will go on.