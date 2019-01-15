BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven people were injured when a school bus was struck by another vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, causing the bus to strike a traffic pole, which came down.

Buffalo police are investigating the crash at Grider Street and Northland Avenue. Police said six students and the bus driver sustained injuries, with all but one treated at the scene by emergency responders. The other driver was also treated at the scene.

One child was taken to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injures.

No charges have been filed at this time.