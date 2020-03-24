AMITY, N.Y. — A gruesome discovery along the banks of the Genesee River over the weekend has led to the arrests of seven people, including 16 and 17-year old juveniles.

State Police were called out to the Town of Willig in Allegany County Sunday morning for a report of a found body. When they got there, they found the victim wrapped in a sheet and plastic bags.

Fingerprints and tattoos led troopers to identify the body as Nicolas Burdge, 23, of Wellsville. Troopers say his death was the result of multiple blunt force injuries and sharp force trauma after the suspects allegedly tied him to a chair and beat him repeatedly at a home in Wellsville. Burdge's body was then taken and dumped in the river.

Multiple interviews led State Police to identify the suspects involved.

Monday troopers, with help from Wellsville Police, arrested Dylan L. Coomer, 26, Brandon J. Poehmel, 21, Lawrence C. Haxton III, 34, Howard M. Burroughs, 41 and a 16-year-old juvenile all of Wellsville, NY for Murder 2nd degree (A Felony) and Manslaughter 1st degree (B Felony). Richelle L. Kyser, 28 of Wellsville, NY was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony).

Tuesday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Kristopher Delill, 38 for Murder 2nd degree (A Felony) and Manslaughter 1st degree (B Felony) and a 17-year-old juvenile for Assault 3rd degree.

All the adult suspects were arraigned at Allegany County Court and the juvenile in Youth Court.

A motive for the crime was not released.