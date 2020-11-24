Settlement reached in Home Depot data breach

46 states will share in $17.5 million of which New York State will receive nearly $600,000.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A settlement has been reached in a massive data break that compromised the credit card information of some 40 million consumers nationwide.

Attorney General Letitia James says New York is one of 46 states to reach an agreement with Home Depot for the 2014 incident. The states will share in $17.5 million, of which New York will receive nearly $600,000.

James says the breach took place when hackers gained access to the home improvement store's network, deploying malware on the company's self-checkout system. That malware allowed the hackers to obtain the payment information of the customers who used the the self-checkouts between April 10, 2014 and September 13, 2014.

“New Yorkers have every reasonable expectation that their personal financial information will remain private and protected,” said Attorney General James. “Instead of building a secure system, The Home Depot failed to protect consumers and put their data at risk. My office is committed to protecting consumers, which is why we will continue to use every instrument in our toolbox to hold accountable companies that fail to safeguard personal information.”

As part of the agreement, The Home Depot will also make a series of provisions to its security protocols, including: