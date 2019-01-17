The services for the woman who was killed in a murder-suicide in Hamburg early Wednesday morning will take place this weekend.

The family of Danielle Morse tells 2 On Your Side that services will be held on Sunday, January 20 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home at 250 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

The family provided the following statement about Danielle: "Danielle was a great, fun loving, happy person with a huge heart, always looked to find the best in people. She was a mom, daughter, aunt, sister and friend to many. She will be forever missed by us all."

