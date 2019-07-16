Kids who need help keeping their lives on the right track will get assistance from a new program in Western New York.

Leaders announced on Monday that the Service Collaborative of Western New York just received state funding for a special program called "Youth Build." The program aims to give job and life skills to at-risk youth and young adults.

Youth Build's focus is on people 16-years-old to 24-years-old who are dealing with legal problems, people who are aging out of the foster care system, those who dropped out of school, or young adults struggling with other issues. This intuitive attempts to better prepare people for long-term careers.

The Service Collaborative of Western New York will receive $300,000 from the state for the Youth Build program.