New York State trooper seriously hurt in crash on I-190 in Buffalo

New York State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Interstate 190 northbound between the Peace Bridge and the 198.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a state trooper Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 190 Northbound near the Peace Bridge.

State Police say the trooper was on the side of the road investigating a crash when the trooper was hit. The trooper suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash involved multiple vehicles — a marked state police car, a moving truck, and an SUV.

NYSP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a state police vehicle on I-190 NB in Buffalo. The crash happened aroud 5:30AM. The trooper was on the side of the road investigating a crash when hit. The trooper suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/DXMIuWrX31 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 26, 2020

Northbound lanes between exit 9 (Peace Bridge) and exit 11 (198) were closed around 5:45 a.m. according to NITTEC. The road reopened just after 10 a.m.

(I-190 Northbound) Closed beyond Exit 9 (Peace Bridge) because of Crash. Reported on September 26 at 5:45 AM. — NITTEC (@NITTEC) September 26, 2020

2 On Your Side has reached out to state police for more details.