New York State trooper seriously hurt in crash on I-190 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a state trooper Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 190 Northbound near the Peace Bridge.
State Police say the trooper was on the side of the road investigating a crash when the trooper was hit. The trooper suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The crash involved multiple vehicles — a marked state police car, a moving truck, and an SUV.
Northbound lanes between exit 9 (Peace Bridge) and exit 11 (198) were closed around 5:45 a.m. according to NITTEC. The road reopened just after 10 a.m.
2 On Your Side has reached out to state police for more details.
This is a developing story. We will update it with new information as we get it.