SHERIDAN, N.Y. — State Police are investigating a serious accident on the NYS Thruway in Chautauqua County.

The accident, which involved a passenger vehicle and a NYS Police troop car, happened on the westbound I-90 between exits 58 and 59.

The passenger vehicle had five occupants in the vehicle.

Both westbound lanes of the I-90 are blocked and traffic is being diverted to exit 58 in Silver Creek so helicopters can land.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route as traffic is backed up at least three miles.