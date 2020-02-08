Series of robberies leaves Lockport Police looking for information

Four robberies happened over four days in Lockport, according to police. Now they're asking the public for any information they may have.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Police Department Detective Division shared on Facebook that there have been a series of robberies over the past three days at different businesses in the area.

The first robbery occurred at Lockport Fuel at 100 South Transit Street on Wednesday. Then on Friday, another robbery occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy on North Transit Street.

The last two robberies happened on Saturday: at the Red Apple/Kwik Fill Gas Station at 263 South Transit Street, and the Family Dollar Store at 338 South Transit Street.

Now police are looking for the public's help in their investigation.