Series announcement: WGRZ STEM Star of the Month

Know of a student with an interest in science, technology, engineering or math who deserves recognition? Nominate them to be featured in this new monthly series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith announced the start of a new, monthly series that will air on Channel 2 called "STEM Star of the month."

The series will feature students grades K-12 from across Western New York who have an interest in studying STEM related fields. "STEM" stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

To nominate a student, fill out the STEM Star nomination form located here or by visiting wgrz.com/stem-star-of-the-month.

Maybe they recently competed in a science fair or did well on a school test or project. Or has an inspirational story on why they want to pursue a career in STEM related fields. Either way, we want to feature them! One student will be featured each month beginning in September.