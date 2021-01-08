Series announcement: WGRZ STEM Star of the Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith announced the start of a new, monthly series that will air on Channel 2 called "STEM Star of the month."
The series will feature students grades K-12 from across Western New York who have an interest in studying STEM related fields. "STEM" stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
To nominate a student, fill out the STEM Star nomination form located here or by visiting wgrz.com/stem-star-of-the-month.
Maybe they recently competed in a science fair or did well on a school test or project. Or has an inspirational story on why they want to pursue a career in STEM related fields. Either way, we want to feature them! One student will be featured each month beginning in September.
Note that by filling out and submitting the above form, you are providing Channel 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith the capability of contacting the student, student's parent/guardian and school or teacher. Any submissions will be in consideration for a full year after the initial submission date. Questions or concerns can be sent to Elyse.Smith@wgrz.com.