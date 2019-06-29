BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Deputy accused of roughing up a fan during a caught-on-camera arrest at a Buffalo Bills game two years ago will go on trial in September.

Deputy Kenneth Achtyl was in court on Thursday night, when the the judge set jury selection to start September 19.

He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault, official misconduct, and falsifying business records. He's on administrative leave from the sheriff's office.

