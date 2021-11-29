Sephora stores in Kohl's have arrived in Western New York. More are on the way.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) partnered this year with Sephora to open this fall 200 Sephora stores inside Kohl’s locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Sephora at Kohl’s locations, including four in the Buffalo area, seem off to a good start.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) partnered this year with Sephora to open this fall 200 Sephora stores inside Kohl’s locations, with plans to reach at least 850 Sephora at Kohl’s stores by 2023, according to a news release.

Twenty-two of the 200 already-opened stores are in New York state, including four locally: 8500 Transit Road in Amherst, 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst, 4835 Transit Road in Depew and 3430 Amelia Drive in Orchard Park.