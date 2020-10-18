Sensory-sensitive fall fest held for families on Sunday

A nonprofit in the southtowns made safe Halloween fun accessible to families with sensory-sensitive activities, allergy-free snacks and a calming area.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Halloween is a fun time of year for families. Between pumpkins, haunted houses, costume contests and trick-or-treating, there's always a lot to do.

However, sometimes these activities aren't always created to be accessible for children who have disabilities. But on Sunday, a Western New York nonprofit made sure that everyone could enjoy safe Halloween fun in the southtowns.

Sensational Fun, an organization that strives to hold activities with inclusion and accessibility in mind, held the "Sensational Fun Fall Festival" at its Orchard Park location.

The event included a "not-so-scary" haunted house, pumpkin decorating, alpacas, music, a bounce house, a Halloween parade, allergy-free snacks, a calming area and more.

Jennifer Kline, of Sensational Fun, said the event was a place where everybody is included.