Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny session today at Walden Galleria

Special needs children & their families are invited to a free private session from 10 AM until Noon.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Children with special needs and their families are invited to a private visitation session Sunday, April 3,  with the Easter Bunny.

Walden Galleria will be hosting a special Bunny Cares sensory-friendly event in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks.

It will take place from 10 AM until Noon on the lower level near the Apple Store. Tickets are free and must be reserved online here

This annual event allows children within every spectrum to experience the magic and tradition of a visit with the Easter Bunny in a sensory-controlled environment.

