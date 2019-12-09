ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, and the Department of Senior Services are excited to offer their fall Senior Hiking Club series.

The hikes will take place at 2:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning September 12th and running through October 31st.

The excursions are led by Parks Rangers. Each hike is specially designed for seniors, including a brief warm up. The goal is to encourage seniors to get active, while exploring nature and history.

The Autumn 2019 Seniors Hiking Club schedule is as follows:

September 12th - Sprague Brook: General Nature Hike

September 19th - Ellicott Creek: Invasive Species

September 26th - Emery Park: Emery's Waterfalls

October 3rd - Chestnut Ridge: General Nature Hike

October 10th - Como Lake: Tree ID

October 17th - Isle View: Fall Birding

October 24th - Sprague Brook: Autumn Themed Nature Hike

October 31st - Akron Falls: Legends of Murder Creek

"Our Parks are natural treasures and the Senior Hiking Club gives seniors an up-close, educational look at the natural wonders and rich history they contain," says Commissioner of Parks, Troy Schinzel. "Our Rangers have a full schedule of educational and informative hikes planned, so we are looking forward to sharing this autumn season with our seniors."

