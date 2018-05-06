BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The way you move through South Buffalo may soon be changing. Monday night, a community group presented plans to make Seneca Street more walkable and friendlier for cyclists.

The proposed changes include adding traffic circles, bike lanes, and crosswalks. The preliminary plans include four roundabouts. One would be near the entrance to Cazenovia Park.

Twelve-thousand cars drive on this stretch of Seneca Street every day. The Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street wants to transform Seneca from Mineral Springs Road to Cazenovia Park into a safer area for people using sidewalks and cyclists using bike lanes.

Monday night, developers addressed concerns about potential traffic circles saying emergency vehicles can drive right over them.

"It won't stop trucks from driving on the street. It won't stop emergency vehicles. It won't stop the plows. And, these are all common misconceptions," explained developer Jake Schneider.

Developers pointed to the traffic circles in Hamburg, saying more than 70-percent of people have a positive view of them now, up from just 14-percent before they were built.

The group's plans call for bike lanes on each side of the street, maintaining on-street parking, and increased sidewalk space. The goal is for Seneca Street to be more like Elmwood and Hertel to attract more businesses and festivals.

Adam Johnson just opened a bicycle repair shop on Seneca. He's excited about the proposed changes.

"It's unbelievable to be a part of Seneca Street right now, and to see all these leaders coming together to rally the neighborhood and make it great again," says Johnson.

Funding still has to be secured, so a lot of these changes are years down the road. If you missed this meeting but you still want your voice heard, there's another meeting next Monday night at 6:30 at St. Theresa's Parish Center.

