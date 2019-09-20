BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is no dispute between New York State and the Seneca Nation over the need to repair the stretch of the Thruway that runs through the territory. How it gets fixed is where the two sides split.

The State and the Senecas have been at odds for years over how the road should be repaired. As a result, the road condition continues to worsen and in spots, the suggested speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph.

At least now, the two sides seem to be communicating.

2 On Your Side has obtained a letter from the Seneca Nation to the New York State Thruway Authority Director, dated September 16th. It requests a detailed plan from the state on how they would fix the road as well as meeting with the Seneca Nation Transportation Department to discuss the timeline and project details.

2 On your Side has reached out to the Thruway Authority to see if they have a response to the letter.