Seneca Resorts and Casinos to hold 2 Independence Day fireworks shows

The shows will be at their venues in Niagara Falls on July 2 and in Salamanca on July 4. Both shows will begin at 9:40 p.m., but there are capacity restrictions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Resorts and Casinos will hold an Independence Day fireworks show next month, but on two separate days.

On July 2, you can watch fireworks at the Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, and on Sunday, July 4, you can watch them at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca.

Both shows will begin at 9:40 p.m., and because of capacity restrictions, there will not be public viewing areas on-site, but you can watch them around the area.

Also on Friday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York said it will host a July 4 fireworks show at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.