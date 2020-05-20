BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many concerts, festivals and events scheduled to happen this summer have either been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The list of postponements now includes entertainment shows at the Seneca Resorts & Casinos.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced Wednesday that all entertainment shows have been postponed through September. This includes shows scheduled at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Allegany Event Center, and Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Outdoor Concert venues.

However, one show in particular has been cancelled. Seneca Resorts & Casinos says the Sammy Hagar & The Circle, with special guest Night Ranger, has cancelled their entire tour across the country and will not perform this summer.

Many other entertainment acts have either rescheduled their shows to later dates, some being postponed into next year. Some affected shows and events include King of the Cage MMA, Against The Wind: The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes, Big & Rich, Guitar Shorty, Cedric The Entertainer & Friends, Mark Farner: American Band, Candlebox, Seneca Fight Night: All Star Boxing, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, and Belinda Carlisle.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos says original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored. Refunds will also be available up to 14 days before the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase. Proof of purchase is required.

Anyone who purchased tickets at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in 8 Clans or at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in The Logo Shop will have to wait for their refunds to be processed once the resort retail outlets are reopened.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casinos advises all patrons to check their website here for the most up to date information on all entertainment.

