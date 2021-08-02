Seneca One to kick off Open Air Market Thursday

The market will bring together 'an eclectic selection of Buffalo's finest produce, crafts, artists makers and more'.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's another something new for those who live and work downtown to enjoy at Buffalo's tallest building.

Developer Doug Jemal and the team at Seneca One will host an Open Air Market every Thursday starting August 4 'until the snow flies'.

The market will be held on the West Plaza of the tower from 5-8 p.m. It will feature a mix of produce, crafts, artists, makers and more.

“The Seneca One Open Air Market is a no-brainer considering how many people are moving to downtown Buffalo. At the heart of these markets are Western New York’s entrepreneurs and small businesses," said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development.



"Our goal is to provide an environment for those who live or work downtown to support these businesses while at the same time enjoying the work that Douglas Jemal has done at Seneca One. This special space is for everyone to enjoy!” Heidinger said.

Each Thursday will also feature local live music along with local beer and wine. Organizers say the event is both family and dog friendly.