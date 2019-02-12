NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Take a gamble and check out the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino tree lighting being held on Wednesday, December 4.

Santa arrives at 5:30pm with Mrs. Claus before the tree lighting at 5:57pm. You can watch the tree lighting ceremony LIVE on Channel 2.

Following the lighting ceremony, singer and actress Vanessa Williams will perform.

Families will get to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, as well as a visit from Sabretooth and dogs from the Niagara County SPCA.

The event is free and open to the public.

RELATED: Badding Bros. getting ready for Christmas

RELATED: Festival of Lights returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds