NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino wants to offer their help during the government shutdown.

Starting tomorrow (Friday) January 18, all TSA Officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers will be offered two free buffets inside the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

This offer is only available Monday through Friday in the month of January for free lunch or dinner once per day.

You must show your TSA or US Customs Border Protection identification at Thunder Falls Buffet.

“We want to recognize the dedication that our TSA and US Customs and Border Protection Officers show every day especially during this difficult time,” said Holly Gagnon, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation.