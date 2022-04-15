Senecan Nation continues to voice concerns about gaming compact contract

The Nation and supporters continue to voice concerns over the money paid to the state which is now being allocated to a new stadium for the Bills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation — and supporters — continue to voice concerns over the money that was paid to the state two weeks ago, only to have Gov. Kathy Hochul say $418-million of the $524-million would go to the new stadium for the Bills.

"Our money was a quick fix. (Hochul) could just take it, then they could bury it and say well, the Seneca's, they owed it to us. Those natives, they're just trying to cheat us. That's the reality of the situation," said Seneca Nation City Counselor Ross John.

That money came after a long legal battle with New York and was only turned over after the state served a subpoena to KeyBank, which ordered them to freeze all bank accounts on the Seneca Nation two weeks ago.

John says that move directly impacted some Western New Yorkers.

"It's mostly people in Western New York. It's 9,700 jobs that are brought on by our activities and 99% of those aren't on our territory. So when she chose to freeze those accounts, she was shutting down a large portion of the economy of Western New York, not just Seneca Nation," he said.

Right now, New York State gets up to 25% of all revenue from the Seneca Nation's slot machines.

Now some — such as the group Mothers of the Nation — want a better gaming compact contact when the current one expires at the end of next year.

"Whatever is left over, we pay 4,000 or 4,500 employees. We pay all the vendors in our area. We contribute significantly to Western New York. And what does New York State given us? Have they given us $1 in investment? No," said Odie Brant Porter, with Mothers of the Nation. "We have to fight to have better terms."

"We're not anti-Buffalo Bills, we're not anti-Western New York. we want to be recognized as one of the big economic engines of this area," John said.

Hochul's office released this statement in response: