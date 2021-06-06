Seneca Nation sues over Genesee industrial park

Tribe sues over rural industrial park that it says would infringe on its territory. Lawsuit contends procedural shortcomings.

Efforts to develop a large industrial park in Genesee County using tens of millions of dollars from New York State’s Buffalo Billion program are facing a new challenge — a lawsuit filed by the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in state Supreme Court in Genesee County, the Nation is challenging the findings of the Genesee County Economic Development Center that determined, following a formal environmental review, that plans for the development of Plug Power’s new hydrogen fuel facility at its industrial park in the Town of Alabama would have no adverse impact on the nation’s territory as a “property of religious and cultural significance.”