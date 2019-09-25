SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. will address the ongoing situation regarding much-needed repairs to a portion of the Thruway that runs through part of the Seneca's territory.

He scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

There's been an ongoing dispute between the state of New York and the Seneca Nation.

Last week, both the New York State Thruway Authority and the Seneca Nation of Indians indicated they're moving forward with negotiations to begin work to fix a five-mile stretch of the 90 that goes through the Cattaraugus Reservation.

2 On Your Side has confirmed that some state equipment has been moved from Central New York to Western New York so that it can be ready as soon as the project gets all the final approvals.

For years, the two sides have been at odds over how the road should be repaired. During that time, the road has continued to deteriorate, and the speed limit for that stretch has been reduced to 45 mph.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed, who represents the Southern Tier, recently called on the FBI to investigate Governor Andrew Cuomo's role in the delay to fix the crumbling road.

