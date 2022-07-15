Seneca Nation launches public awareness campaign

Seneca Nation will use this campaign to inform the public of the nation's history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation launched a public awareness campaign to inform the public's knowledge of the nation's history and its impact on Western New York.

The organization will use the #StandWithSeneca on multiple media platforms such as on radio, TV and social media to educate the community.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels talked about the nation's upcoming talk with the state to renew its casino compact.

"Exclusivity is probably going to be one of the most contentious parts the negotiation the gaming landscape over the last 20 years has changed so drastically," Pagels said.