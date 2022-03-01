Seneca Nation Council expected to vote on making payments to New York State

The Seneca Nation council is expected to vote at 4pm on a resolution that would allow the Nation to make the $564,842,625.20 payment to the state.

IRVING, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation Council will reconvene Monday afternoon to vote on whether or not make payments to New York State as part of the gaming compact agreement.

The Seneca Nation Council met with members earlier Monday to allow members to voice their thoughts on the issue.

The Seneca Nation spoke out over the weekend about actions taken by the State of New York that they call "overreaching."

The Seneca Nation president says a subpoena served by the state is impacting Seneca Nation and Seneca Gaming Corporation bank accounts, so they can't conduct banking transactions.

This is the latest move in the long-standing dispute between the two sides over hundreds of millions of dollars in casino revenue, which the state claims the Senecas still owe.

“New York State’s actions over the past few days were purposeful, malicious and politically motivated," Pagels said in a statement released Sunday.

