Seneca Nation bringing tax free gas, cigarettes to downtown Buffalo

The Seneca One Stop will be located on Seneca Territory near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soon, buying tax free gas or cigarettes will no longer require a trip down the Thruway.

Newly sworn-in Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels announced the development of a Seneca One Stop on nation land downtown near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. The project is currently under construction at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Perry Street.

Scheduled to open in early 2021, the gas station and convenience store is expected to create 14 jobs.

“Expanding of our revenue-generating opportunities on our territories is our responsibility to the Seneca people and our future generations,” Pagels said. “Like every government and organization, we have felt the economic pressures brought on by the global pandemic. We need to move forward with the strategic growth opportunities that can help us expand our economy, while also providing additional investment on our territories, services to our customers and neighbors, and employment opportunities at our establishments.”

In addition to the gas and cigarettes, typical convenience store items will also be available.