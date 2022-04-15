Seneca Nation affiliate plans opioid clinic on Buffalo/Cheektowaga border

Hopewell Center LLC leased 11,600 square feet at 1461 Kensington Ave. at Eggert in plaza space that previously housed a dialysis clinic.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An affiliate of the Seneca Nation is planning an opioid treatment program in Buffalo for both Native Americans and the general public.

Hopewell Center LLC leased 11,600 square feet at 1461 Kensington Ave. at Eggert in plaza space that previously housed a dialysis clinic. Plans call for offering medication-assisted treatment, including suboxone, methadone and naltrexone injections, as well as behavioral health counseling and wraparound services.

The space will include family and social supports, referrals to other services and a café.