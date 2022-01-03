Seneca Gaming holding unique hiring event in January

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, January 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The Seneca Gaming Corporation plans on holding a unique hiring event next week at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo.

According to Seneca Gaming, the hiring event will feature live music, prize giveaways and much more. Anyone who attends the event on January 12 will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win two tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game in the Seneca Sports Lounge. Those who bring additional people to the event will receive additional raffle tickets, along with anyone who completes an employment application.

In addition to the prizes available, Seneca Gaming says candidates who acquire a position with the company will also be able to win a sign-on bonus up to $1,000.

Seneca Gaming says it's looking to fill a variety of full-time positions and part-time positions at its Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

“Our properties are some of the most fun, exciting and energetic places to be in all of Western New York,” said Meghan Smith, Seneca Gaming Corporation vice president of human resources. “We want to make the process of joining our team as fun as possible, because that is what people can expect when they work as part of Team Seneca.”

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, January 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, which is located at 190 Scott Street in downtown Buffalo.