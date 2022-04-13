Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino embarks on $10M makeover of hotel rooms

“What people will notice is how light and airy we made the rooms,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming president and CEO.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Overnight guests to the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino can expect a new look in the hotel rooms: Seneca Gaming Corp. is renovating all 413 rooms, a process that should be completed by late summer, said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming president and CEO.

“What people will notice is how light and airy we made the rooms,” Nephew said. “Each room will have an entirely different look and feel.”

The $10 million project is the first major renovation of rooms since the hotel opened in 2014.